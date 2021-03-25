Legal Lasso: Denver Boosts Immigrant Legal Defense

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Denver Boosts Immigrant Legal Defense

The Denver City Council earlier this week agreed to boost the funding for a legal immigrant defense fund. Meanwhile, the state is considering a similar fund that would reach all corners of Colorado.

The First of Many Court Appearances

The man suspected of killing 10 at a Boulder King Soopers this week made his first court appearance this morning. His defense attorney said more time was needed to assess the “nature and depth” his possible mental illness.

Colorado Considers New Gun Regulations

Congressional Democrats are unlikely to be able to pass major gun reforms anytime soon. At the state level, seven states have assault weapon bans. Colorado is not on that list, but could soon join it.

Masterpiece Cakeshop in Court

The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop is again in court this week. He said a plaintiff’s attempt to get him to bake a cake for a gender transition reveal party was “a trap.”

House Members Split on Climate Change Views

Members of a House Natural Resources subcommittee had their first meeting of the year focused on conservation efforts, and members split on views on conservation and climate change.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Biden’s First Press Conference

President Joe Biden is set to hold his first formal press conference today at 1:15 p.m. ET.

DOJ Chastised for Press Communication

A federal judge criticized the Justice Department for speaking to the press about its case against alleged members of the Oath Keepers who face charges in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

9th Circuit Rules on Open Carry

An en banc panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals looked back to the 1300s in striking down a prior decision and finding the Second Amendment doesn’t give an open carry right.

Lawyer Sentenced for Stealing from Clients

A Pennsylvania lawyer was sentenced to up to 23 years in prison for stealing from clients and stealing the identity of his ex-wife and former mother-in-law.