Legal Lasso: Colorado Supreme Court to Hear Indian Child Welfare Act Case

This is the last week for our 2021 Readership survey. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

Oral Argument Preview

The Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in seven cases next week, including cases that raise questions about a trial court’s obligations under the Indian Child Welfare Act and whether a minor can bring his own claim to recover medical expenses incurred during childhood.

Colorado AG Looks for Help in Fraud Fight

The Colorado attorney general says his office has responded to a “staggering” number of claims of unemployment fraud, but not arrests have been made yet. His office is looking to work with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for help.

Lawsuit Filed Over Inmate’s Death

According to a new lawsuit, a man who was jailed for missing a court date for a traffic ticket was found dead in his cell after sheriff’s deputies ignored warnings about self-harm. (Denver Post)

Court of Appeals Delivers Open Records Ruling

The University of Colorado is not required to make public the names of finalists for system president, the Colorado Court of Appeals said. (Boulder Daily Camera)

DU Puts Kibosh on Third-Party Virtual Campus Tours

The University of Denver sent a cease-and-desist letter to a startup company that is giving virtual campus tours to prospective students. (Denver Post)