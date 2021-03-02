Legal Lasso: Colorado Considers Ranked Choice Voting

This is the last week for our 2021 Readership survey. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Considers Ranked Choice Voting

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for ranked choice voting in some non-partisan municipal elections. The bill has advanced through its first committee so far.

District Attorney Says AG Might Undermine Avalanche Case

The 5th Judicial District Attorney and the state attorney general are at odds in the prosecution of two individuals accused of causing a Summit County avalanche.

Judge Dismisses Human Trafficking Lawsuit

A federal judge said a plaintiff failed to prove hotels were at fault for human trafficking in nationwide litigation that seeks to o hold hotels accountable for sex trafficking within their facilities.

Aurora Advances Lobbying Rules

Aurora’s City Council gave its initial approval to a measure that would impose strict lobbying rules that would require lobbyists to register their clients and income with the city.

Mental Health Diversion Program Becomes a Budget Victim

A pilot program that sought to divert people with mental health needs to treatment rather than to jail stalled out last year due to the budget crisis triggered by the pandemic.