Legal Lasso: Colorado Considers Ranked Choice Voting

IN LOCAL NEWS
Colorado Considers Ranked Choice Voting
Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for ranked choice voting in some non-partisan municipal elections. The bill has advanced through its first committee so far.
District Attorney Says AG Might Undermine Avalanche Case
The 5th Judicial District Attorney and the state attorney general are at odds in the prosecution of two individuals accused of causing a Summit County avalanche.
Judge Dismisses Human Trafficking Lawsuit
A federal judge said a plaintiff failed to prove hotels were at fault for human trafficking in nationwide litigation that seeks to o hold hotels accountable for sex trafficking within their facilities.
Aurora Advances Lobbying Rules
Aurora’s City Council gave its initial approval to a measure that would impose strict lobbying rules that would require lobbyists to register their clients and income with the city.
Mental Health Diversion Program Becomes a Budget Victim
A pilot program that sought to divert people with mental health needs to treatment rather than to jail stalled out last year due to the budget crisis triggered by the pandemic.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Texas Sues Griddy
The Texas attorney general is suing Griddy, saying the electricity provider passed on its energy price increases, which left some consumers with huge bills during February’s ice storm.
Amazon Accused of Racial Discrimination
An Amazon employee is suing the company for racial discrimination, saying it is paying her and other Black employees less than their White counterparts.
9th Circuit Will Hear Case Dealing with Bar Dues
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to en banc review of a First Amendment challenge to the Oregon State Bar’s mandatory membership requirement.
A Partner Refuses to Leave His Firm
A lawsuit filed by a law firm formed by former Boies Schiller lawyers says a named partner is trying to shake down the new firm for millions of dollars after he was ousted for abusive behavior.
