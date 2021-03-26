Legal Lasso: Boulder Shooting Changes Facilities

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Boulder Shooting Suspect Moves Jails

The man charged with fatally shooting 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers has been moved to a different correctional facility due to “safety concerns and threats.” (Denver Post)

Murky Gun Classifications

The gun thought to be the murder weapon in the King Soopers shooting is regulated like a handgun despite looking — and maybe used — like a rifle.

Judge Dismisses Protester’s Charges

A judge threw out kidnapping charges for three individuals who participated in a protest that blocked an Aurora Police precinct during last summer’s protests.

Avalanche Trial Delayed

With too few potential jurors, the trial for two individuals accused of triggering a backcountry avalanche was delayed from yesterday’s start date to June.

Biden’s Oil and Gas Agenda

Interior Department officials indicated the Biden administration would seek to roll back some of the Trump administration’s federal oil and gas policies.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Biden’s Press Conference Recap

President Joe Biden touched on immigration, the filibuster and his coronavirus response in yesterday’s press conference.

SCOTUS Rules on Police Violence

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered an opinion in a police violence case yesterday, ruling that officers were conducting a seizure by firing 13 shots at a fleeing suspect, entitling the suspect to sue for damages.

Virginia’s First

Earlier this week, Virginia became the became the 23rd state — and the first Southern state — to abolish the death penalty.

NCAA’s Big Week

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear arguments in a case over compensation for NCAA athletes.