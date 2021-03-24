Legal Lasso: Boulder Mass Shooting Reopens Gun Control Debates

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Reopen Gun Control Debates

This week’s mass shooting has once again sparked a conversation among state lawmakers about what gun law changes could have done, or could do, to prevent such an act.

A Timely Decision

A gun used in the Boulder mass shooting earlier this week would have been illegal under the city’s assault weapon ban that was recently blocked by a judge. (Denver Post)

Masterpiece Back in Court

Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips is back in court this week in a case over his refusal to make a birthday cake commemorating a gender transition.

Coffman’s Lawsuit Raises Tricky Issues in Aurora

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s lawsuit against his city is raising questions about transparency in closed-door meetings about the lawsuit and other finance questions.

State Considers Regulating Social Media

A bill introduced recently in the state Senate proposes to regulate social media content. The bill might be too broad to gain support, but many experts say some form of regulation is needed to curb the control of tech companies and spread of disinformation.

IN NATIONAL NEWS Harris Asks for Action on Gun Laws

Vice President Kamala Harris is pushing Congress to take action on gun laws in the wake of the Boulder mass shooting and the mass shooting in Atlanta. Prosecutors Say Insurrection Groups Worked Together

According to federal prosecutors, a member of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group who is charged with conspiracy in connection with the Capitol riot. The prosecutors allege his group formed an alliance with the Proud Boys and a far-right self-styled militia.

Evidence Tampering Damages Thousands of Cases

A Massachusetts district attorney said she plans to drop 74,800 criminal cases as a result of a lab scandal that sent a chemist to prison.

Schumer Recommends Black Attorneys for Top Jobs

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recommended three Black attorneys for top prosecutor jobs in New York. The recommendations could lead to the appointment of the first Black U.S. attorney in Southern District of New York.