Legal Lasso: Aurora Protest Leaders Appear in Court

IN LOCAL NEWS

Protest Leaders Appear for Court

Aurora protest leaders who are charged with kidnapping for telling crowds to surround a police precinct and keep officers inside are citing the First Amendment in their legal defense.

Business Groups Ask for Moratorium on Regulations

Colorado business groups are joining together in asking the legislature not to pass any new taxes or regulations that could make it harder for them to work through the financial recovery. (Denver Post)

Residents Address Riot Response

Boulder residents at a community forum questioned the police response to a party-turned-riot that took place over the weekend. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Doctor Focuses on Refugee Vaccinations

A doctor set up a vaccination clinic with the goal of serving refugees, but the state said the targeted focus violated the rules.

Nonprofit Wants to Watch the Skies

A Commerce City nonprofit is seeking to build air monitors that would allow it to act as an independent monitor in tracking pollutants escaping the Suncor facility.