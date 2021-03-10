Legal Lasso: Aurora Protest Leaders Appear in Court

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Protest Leaders Appear for Court
Aurora protest leaders who are charged with kidnapping for telling crowds to surround a police precinct and keep officers inside are citing the First Amendment in their legal defense.
Business Groups Ask for Moratorium on Regulations
Colorado business groups are joining together in asking the legislature not to pass any new taxes or regulations that could make it harder for them to work through the financial recovery. (Denver Post)
Residents Address Riot Response
Boulder residents at a community forum questioned the police response to a party-turned-riot that took place over the weekend. (Boulder Daily Camera)
Doctor Focuses on Refugee Vaccinations
A doctor set up a vaccination clinic with the goal of serving refugees, but the state said the targeted focus violated the rules.
Nonprofit Wants to Watch the Skies
A Commerce City nonprofit is seeking to build air monitors that would allow it to act as an independent monitor in tracking pollutants escaping the Suncor facility.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Twitter Sues Texas
Twitter is suing the Texas Attorney General, saying he retaliated against the social media platform for banning the account of former President Donald Trump.
Trump Aide Can be Held Before Trial
A former Trump administration aide who is accused of being in the “first wave” of the U.S. Capitol riot will be held in custody pending trial.
Vaccines in the Workplace
Employers may require workers to get a vaccination in order to return to the workplace, but workers can also cite religious exemptions from receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Attorney Disbarred for Client Threats
The State Bar of California said an attorney should be disbarred after threatening to get opponents’ clients deported, failing to promptly return client money, and improperly handling his attorney trust account.
