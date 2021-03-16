Legal Lasso: 10th Circuit Rolls Back Water Rule

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

10th Circuit Rolls Back Water Rule

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals last week overruled a district court decision that had blocked the federal “waters of the U.S.” rule in the state.

Supreme Court Rules Against Robo-Readers

The Colorado Supreme Court agreed with Statehouse Republicans who argued against the use of computers for speed-reading aloud bills before the General Assembly.

Kamala in Colorado

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Colorado today for a tour promoting the White House’s vaccine rollout and coronavirus aid plan.

Colorado Congressional Committees

Colorado’s congressional delegation have received their committee assignments, giving the state strong pull in the natural resources realm.

Bar to Remain Remote for Now

The Colorado Supreme Court said February’s remote bar exam was successful enough to warrant a repeat in July.