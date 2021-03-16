Legal Lasso: 10th Circuit Rolls Back Water Rule

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
10th Circuit Rolls Back Water Rule
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals last week overruled a district court decision that had blocked the federal “waters of the U.S.” rule in the state.
Supreme Court Rules Against Robo-Readers
The Colorado Supreme Court agreed with Statehouse Republicans who argued against the use of computers for speed-reading aloud bills before the General Assembly.
Kamala in Colorado
Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Colorado today for a tour promoting the White House’s vaccine rollout and coronavirus aid plan.
Colorado Congressional Committees
Colorado’s congressional delegation have received their committee assignments, giving the state strong pull in the natural resources realm.
Bar to Remain Remote for Now
The Colorado Supreme Court said February’s remote bar exam was successful enough to warrant a repeat in July.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Deb Haaland Confirmed
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Deb Haaland as the first Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history.
Thomas Delivers ‘Cleaned Up’ Opinion
Justice Clarence Thomas broke from Bluebook conventions and addressed “citation baggage,” himself, with a recent opinion.
Whether to Grow
SCOTUSBlog shared opposing views on whether to expand the U.S. Supreme Court or not. We’re curious what our readers think.
Kamala Harris’ Brother Becomes Top Exec
The brother-in-law of Vice President Kamala Harris has become one of the top-paid executives at Uber Technologies Inc., where he serves as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
