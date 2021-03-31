Lawyer Legislators Introduce Divorce Process Alternative

Attorneys might have another tool for out-of-court dispute resolution if the Colorado General Assembly approves a bill establishing the Uniform Law Commission. HB21-143 would enact the Uniform Collaborative Law Act, which authorizes a process for litigants to work together to find resolution while being represented.

The concept of collaborative law grew out of lawyer activism to provide alternative options for the practice area of family law. Having grown from a small movement into a ULC-supported initiative, the Uniform Collaborative Law Act could provide another option for divorce cases where the parties don’t want to go through the current court process, according to industry experts.

Sponsoring the bill in the state House of Representatives are Reps. Kerry Tipper and Marc Snyder, both of whom are attorneys.

The bill authorizes a collaborative law process where disputes are resolved without intervention by a court or other tribunal. The bill would specify details of the process, such as requirements for an agreement that both sides be represented and advised by collaborative law attorneys and the communications throughout the process are confidential and not to be used in later proceedings, except in specific situations.

“The Collaborative Divorce process recognizes that you and your spouse, and not a judge, are best suited to make decisions that are in the best interest of your family,” the Colorado Collaborative Divorce Professionals website states. The process also attempts to create an emotionally safe environment for parties to express interests, goals and resolve the dispute without going to court.

Andrew Schepard, professor at the Hofstra University School of Law and member of the Family Justice Advisory Committee of the University of Denver’s Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, was the drafter of the collaborative law document for the Uniform Law Commission.

…

