Former Chief Justice Mary Mullarkey Has Died

The Colorado Supreme Court announced Wednesday afternoon that former Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Mullarkey has died. She was 77.

Mullarkey is recognized as a pioneer in Colorado law and, with her appointment by Gov. Roy Romer in 1987, became the second woman to serve on the state’s highest court. She became the first woman to serve as chief justice in 1998, and also became the longest-serving chief justice in state history. She retired from that role, and the bench, in 2010.

“Chief Justice Mullarkey was the consummate public servant,” Chief Justice Brian Boatright said in a press release from the Supreme Court. “She dedicated her wisdom, knowledge and compassion to improving our justice system in countless ways, from requiring safe places for children in all the state’s courthouses to making our state a leader in information technology for the courts. Outside of her legal work, she also will be remembered for her decade-long effort to replace the old and inadequate seat of the Colorado Judicial Branch with the magnificent Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center.”

Prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court, Mullarkey worked as an attorney in various roles for the state and federal governments. She worked at the U.S. Interior Department, primarily on equal employment matters, as well as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Within Colorado, she served in several positions including solicitor general and legal advisor to Gov. Richard Lamm before her appointment to the Supreme Court.

“Chief Justice Mullarkey was an inspiration to countless women who admired her tenacity in overcoming barriers in the legal profession,” Justice Monica Márquez said in the court’s announcement. “Hearing her stories about being one of just a few women in her class at the Harvard Law School, for example, was a reminder of how hard she and other pioneers worked to blaze a trail for other women in the law. She was a powerful early advocate for diversity in the legal profession, including our courts, and her hard work forged a lasting legacy in Colorado.”

Mullarkey was born in Wisconsin in 1943 and received her law degree from Harvard Law School in 1968.