For the People Act Brings Sweeping Election Changes

A political battle over voting rights looms as an expansive bill moves to the U.S. Senate. The proposed For the People Act cleared the House of Representatives in a barely bipartisan vote on March 3. The bill, if passed, would be the largest voting reform enacted into law in more than 50 years.

The measure includes provisions targeting four components of the country’s election system: voting, redistricting, campaign finance regulation and ethics rules for public officials. H.R. 1 also includes provisions aimed at preventing foreign influence on American elections, moving the District of Columbia toward statehood and establishing the National Commission to Protect United States Democratic Institutions.

“This is a comprehensive bill,” said Adam Smith, strategic partnerships director at End Citizens United/Let America Vote. “It’s about voting rights, money and politics, and ethics, and all three of those work together. It’s important to make sure people can vote, that their voices are heard after Election Day, and that they can trust the politicians are working for them.”

Proponents believe that enactment of these new features of federal election law would be the “boldest democracy reform since Watergate,” according to Common Cause. Rep. Jason Crow, who represents the east and south Denver metro area in Congress, considers the bill to be “a solution to the most pressing challenges facing our democracy — corruption, dark money, voter suppression and gerrymandering.” His Congressional District 2 colleague, Joe Neguse, has also praised it. H.R. 1 would deliver “democratic reforms to the entire country, and ensure accountability and transparency in our government,” he said.

The proposed For the People Act is being considered against a backdrop of efforts in numerous states to further restrict access to the ballot. According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, at least 43 state legislatures are considering measures that would make it more difficult to cast a vote. More than 250 bills aimed at producing that outcome have been introduced around the country, including several in Colorado.

During the current session of the General Assembly, Republican lawmakers have introduced six bills that would make it more difficult for the state’s electors to vote. “We make it more difficult than just about any other advanced democracy in the world to vote,” said Fritz Mayer, dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Relations at the University of Denver. “Over the long sweep of history, the movement in general has been towards greater inclusion. But, of course, at every moment it’s contested.”

…

