March 1 marked the one-month anniversary of the formation of Doida Crow Law, a boutique corporate law firm born from the former Doida Law Group and Crow Legal. The two firms joined forces after realizing they shared a vision on how to perform law, and to offer more services to clients.

“We have the capacity to help a lot more people, and I think that’s something that we are all excited about,” co-founder Stan Doida said.

The two firms merged to meet growing client demand, according to a press release from the combined firm. The new firm provides a range of services in corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and securities compliance, contract negotiation, general counsel services, and tax law.

“We found we had a very aligned vision on where we wanted to go and how we wanted to practice,” co-founder Trevor Crow said.

Doida Crow includes six attorneys, including the founders, and a full administrative and operations team. The firm has a home office in the Denver Tech Center with a satellite office downtown.

Crow, who founded Crow Legal in 2018, decided to strike out on his own after spending several years working in corporate and securities law for firms across Denver and reaching partnership at Otten Johnson Robinson Neff + Ragonetti. From the very beginning, Crow said, his idea for his own firm was to create a business model focused on reducing overhead costs and to “shake up” the ways in which billing has been done, Crow said.

This complete article appears in the March 1 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.