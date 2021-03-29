Davis Graham & Stubbs announced that Andrew Stevenson has joined the trial department as an associate. He is not admitted to practice law in Colorado, but his application for admission is pending. He is currently admitted to practice in Illinois.

Stevenson’s practice will continue to have an emphasis on complex commercial litigation, internal and government investigations, as well as consumer class actions. He was previously an associate at the Chicago office of an international law firm and clerked for Judge Terrence Berg of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Stevenson received a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Elon College.