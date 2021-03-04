The Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in seven cases next week, including cases that raise questions about a trial court’s obligations under the Indian Child Welfare Act and whether a minor can bring his own claim to recover medical expenses incurred during childhood.

The Colorado Supreme Court on March 9 will hear arguments about whether the Indian Child Welfare Act requires a trial court to hold a tribal enrollment hearing to determine whether it is in a child’s best interests to be deemed an “Indian Child” as a pre-requisite to termination of parental rights. The court will also take up the question of whether a trial court can order a county human services department to enroll a child in an American Indian tribe over a parent’s objections.

The ICWA governs jurisdiction over the removal of Native American children from their families and was enacted to address concerns about the forced removal of Native American children from their homes and cultures. Under the ICWA, a tribe has exclusive jurisdiction over children who are tribal members and live on tribal land. For children who are tribal members but don’t live on tribal land, tribal courts and state courts share jurisdiction.

The case stems from a May 2018 dependency and neglect petition filed against the mother of then-infant twins K.C. and L.C. by the Logan County Department of Human Services. The mother is not of Native American heritage, but the twins’ father said he had Chickasaw heritage, and the department sent notice to the Chickasaw Nation. The nation responded that the children were eligible for citizenship through their paternal grandfather, and the children could qualify as “Indian Children” once they or their father were enrolled as citizens.

The Chickasaw Nation requested the children be enrolled as members and sent tribal enrollment and citizenship forms to the department, noting that although “the ICWA does not yet apply in this case, we have a vested interest in the welfare of children who are eligible for citizenship.”

The department didn’t enroll the children, and the juvenile court was not made aware of the nation’s request until April 2019 when the department filed its motion to terminate the parents’ rights. The juvenile court terminated the mother’s parental rights, finding that the ICWA didn’t apply.

The mother appealed, arguing the judgment should be vacated because the department failed to take steps to enroll the children in the Chickasaw nation. The Court of Appeals concluded the judgment should be vacated and remanded, but for different reasons. The court found that when a tribe communicates the desire to obtain membership for eligible children, the department must file the tribe’s response with the juvenile court, which must then hold an enrollment hearing to determine whether enrollment is in the best interests of the child.

…

This complete article appears in the March 1 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.