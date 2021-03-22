Colorado Supreme Court Finds High-Speed Bill Reading Unconstitutional

The Colorado Supreme Court held in a 4-3 decision last week that a high-speed bill reading during the General Assembly’s 2019 session didn’t comply with the Colorado Constitution’s reading requirements.

The bill in question was HB19-1172, a 2,000-page bill to recodify existing statutes on the regulation of professions and occupations. In an effort to stall other legislation, Senate Republicans asked that the bill be read at length.

A Senate clerk read the bill aloud for more than three hours, but Secretary of the Senate Cindi Markwell eventually decided the reading was a task for machine, rather than man, and directed staff to set up several computers on the Senate floor to simultaneously read different sections of the bill at up to 650 words per minute.

Senate Republicans, including Sen. John Cooke of Weld County and Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Parker, filed suit against Markwell and President of the Senate Leroy Garcia, Jr. of Pueblo, alleging the computers’ reading of the bill didn’t meet the requirements of the Colorado Constitution.

The Denver District Court sided with the Republicans by issuing an injunction and declaring that bills must be read “in an intelligible manner and at an understandable speed.” The parties jointly asked the Colorado Supreme Court to review the district court’s decision, citing the likelihood of future litigation over bill reading methods as one of the reasons the high court should take the case.

On appeal, Markwell and Garcia argued that the lower court erred by deciding a non-justiciable political question. Cooke and his fellow Republicans argued that Colorado case law doesn’t support Markwell’s political question challenge, which they called “unprecedented” and an attempt to “inoculate themselves from constitutional scrutiny.” Cooke also argued the district court correctly interpreted the Colorado Constitution’s Reading Clause as requiring something more than “using multiple computers … to read different portions of the bill at one time, at a speed the mind cannot comprehend.”

