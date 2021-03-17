Bipartisan Bill Pushes for Civics Education Update

As concerns rise nationwide over the state of American understanding of democracy and its governance, Colorado may soon join the growing number of states reemphasizing civics education in K-12 schools with the proposed Senator Lois Court Civics Act of 2021, approved by the state Senate last week.

SB21-067, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Montrose Republican Don Coram and Denver Democrat Chris Hansen, would require the state Department of Education to include in revised academic standards attention to the “history, culture, and social contributions” of ethnic, racial and religious minority groups. Coram and Hansen also propose to mandate that K–12 schools teach about the three branches of government and their interactions, assure “an understanding of how laws are enacted at the federal, state, and local government levels,” and inform students about “the methods by which citizens shape and influence government and governmental actions.”

“Schools and school districts must be encouraged to review and reinvigorate their civics education curricula,” the bill says. “Civics education must include not only classroom instruction and discussion of the fundamentals of American democracy at the federal, state, and local government levels, but it must also include classroom activities through which students model democratic processes and engage in service learning and experiential project-based learning by participating civically in their communities.”

Other directives to CDE include requiring new standards address the functions, history and significance of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. and state constitutions and “how to engage with federal, state, and local governments and … public officials.”

Coram said he thinks the measure is essential to correct growing and widespread adult civic illiteracy. “If you look around at what is happening around our state and in our nation, there seems to be a complete misunderstanding of the role of government,” Coram said. “To change the course through the children is probably the fastest way to educate the general public.”

…

