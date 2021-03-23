Bill to Regulate Social Media Opens Broader Discussion

A senate bill that would establish a system to regulate social media content is drawing criticism for its clash with the free expression rights created by the U.S. and Colorado constitutions. The measure represents a marker in a growing debate about how best to confront the disinformation that has riven American society.

Senate Bill 132, sponsored by Vail legislator Kerry Donovan, proposes to set up a state agency to investigate and potentially fine social media and digital content providers — including Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube — that engage in any “unfair or discriminatory digital communications practice,” which would include a variety of speech categories. SB 132 would also require social media and digital content companies to register with the new state agency and prohibit “violations of users’ privacy.” The bill is scheduled for a Tuesday hearing before the Senate State Veterans & Military Affairs Committee.

“It’s a very interesting bill,” said Derigan Silver, an associate professor at the School of Media, Film, and Journalism Studies at the University of Denver and an adjunct professor at the university’s Sturm College of Law. “The first part is the dissemination of distasteful information — ‘hate speech,’ speech that undermines ‘election integrity,’ ‘conspiracy theories,’ ‘intentional disinformation,’ [and] ‘fake news.’ And the other side of it seems to target information gathering and practices.” SB 132 includes provisions that forbid sharing user personal data, “profiling users based on their personal data,” “selling or authorizing others to use” website visitors’ data “to provide location-based advertising or targeted advertising,” and use of “facial recognition software or other tracking technology.”

Regardless of its novelty, the proposal encompassed by the bill is likely unconstitutional, according to a leading First Amendment expert and media lawyer in Denver. “The bill is rife with constitutional infirmities,” said Steve Zansberg, a Denver media lawyer who is an expert on the First Amendment.

…

This complete article appears in the March 22 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.