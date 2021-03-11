Marijuana is big business in Colorado. But a bill in the state Senate seeks to make the industry more accessible to people of color.

According to bill sponsors, SB21-111 is being proposed to address issues of equity in the marijuana industry by creating a program within the Office of Economic Development & International Trade to provide grants, loans and technical help to marijuana entrepreneurs who qualify as a social equity licensee.

According to state statute, a social equity licensee must meet several criteria including being a Colorado resident, and must not have been a beneficial owner of a license subject to disciplinary or legal action. Other criteria includes meeting at least one of the following requirements: Applicants must have resided for more than 15 years, between 1980-2010, in an “opportunity zone or disproportionately impacted area; that the applicant and/or their parent, legal guardian, sibling, spouse, child or minor was convicted, subject of civil asset forfeiture from a marijuana offense prior to decriminalization; or the applicant’s household income the year before applying wasn’t above an amount determined by the state licensing authority.

Tom Downey, a regulatory attorney and shareholder at Ireland Stapleton Pyror & Pascoe, said that it was important to recognize that an applicant must match one of those three categories. “This supports the whole point of this — solving the problem,” he said. “It is to address historic wrongs,” Downey said. “And so, how specific is that?”

But where do these problems of equity stem from? According to supporters of the bill and industry experts, some of these challenges have existed since the start.

Downey said barriers to entry have existed since the beginning of the industry, and the first and foremost was capital access. Ironically, having a criminal history with marijuana-related crimes prior to decriminalization could also bar people from entry.

