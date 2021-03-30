ABA Offers Ethics Advice on Criticism

The nation’s largest lawyers organization has recently issued ethics counseling that advises lawyers not to respond to online criticism. The advice conflicts with a Colorado Bar Association view that supplies some guideposts for doing so.

In a Jan. 13 opinion, the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility said rebuttal of online comments that denigrate a lawyer’s skill, effort or integrity is hazardous because it could cause the lawyer to run afoul of an ethical rule that requires protection of confidential information.

That ABA perspective takes a different tack than did the Colorado Bar Association in a 2019 ethics opinion that gives lawyers slightly more latitude to address online criticism. “The ABA doesn’t think an online review is a controversy which triggers a lawyer’s ability to defend herself,” said Alec Rothrock, a shareholder at Burns Figa & Will who specializes in ethics matters. “The Colorado opinion does.”

“Under the ABA opinion, the best response is, if you’re going to respond at all, ‘I can’t respond,’ said Ben Strawn, a partner at Davis Graham & Stubbs who also serves as the firm’s ethics counsel. “‘I have professional obligations that prevent me from responding.’”

Both the ABA’s teaching and the Colorado Bar Association’s March 2019 Formal Opinion 136 implicate a model rule of professional conduct that defines information considered confidential and lays out circumstances that permit its disclosure. The rule commands a lawyer not to “reveal information relating to the representation of a client unless the client gives informed consent.”

“Confidential information is much more than just what is ‘secret,’” Strawn said. “That can be things that are extraordinarily basic and even public, like the fact that you represent a client in a litigation. That’s really a very, very narrow window to try to get anything through.”

…

