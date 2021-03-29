Legal Lasso: Diversity Bars Push for Equity Education Requirement

Legal Lasso is Law Week morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

EDI Education

Colorado’s diversity bar association presidents are urging for the passage of a new CLE rule that would require attorneys to dedicate two of their 45 required continuing education credits to equity, diversity and inclusion education.

Boulder Shooting Investigation

Law enforcement officers said on Friday they were still searching for a motive in the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

The Long Legal Process Surrounding Mass Shootings

Family members of the 2019 STEM School shooting say the survivors of the Boulder mass shooting should prepare themselves for the long haul of the legal process. (Denver Post)

Dominion’s Defamation Suit

Denver’s Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, over the cable news network’s on-air comments about election rigging.

Colorado’s Criminal Justice Reform

A bill making its way through the state legislature could restrict police officers from making arrests for certain crimes and ban the use of money bail for low-level crimes.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

George Floyd Murder Trial Begins Today

Opening arguments are happening today in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd.

California Supreme Court Rules on Cash Bail

The California Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional to require defendants to remain behind bars because they cannot afford bail and urged judges to consider a defendant’s ability to pay before setting bail.

States Consider Bar Exam Changes

Several states are eyeing the results of California’s bar exam changes as they consider making their own bar exams easier as a way to address racial diversity problems and access-to-justice issues in the legal profession.

Minnesota Narrows its Definition of Rape

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that victims who willingly consume alcohol or drugs before they are sexually assaulted aren’t “mentally incapacitated,” lowering the charge associated with crimes committed under those circumstances.