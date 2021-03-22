Legal Lasso: Bar Associations Urge Equity Education

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Bar Associations Urge EDI Rule Adoption
In the wake of a scandal in the judicial branch, several Colorado bar associations signed a letter urging the state’s Supreme Court to adopt a rule requiring equity, diversity and inclusiveness education in legal education requirements.
House Considers Immigrant Legal Defense
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a statewide immigrant legal defense fund similar to one in Denver. The program would aim to create a system similar to public defenders for immigrants without representation.
About That ‘V-Shaped Recovery’
Colorado’s budget projections are better than expected through the pandemic, as those who have remained at work from home have continued to make purchases and pay taxes. But not everyone is doing so well.
House Bill Would Clear Path for Affordable Housing Plan
Twenty years ago, the Colorado Supreme Court said “inclusionary zoning policies” constituted rent control. A new House bill would allow for such affordable housing plans to exist again.
It’s Election Season for the State GOP
Colorado Republicans are looking for a leader and have five candidates in the running in the March 27 election.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Takings at Stake
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today in a California case that could result in state and local governments being subjected to the takings clause for more of their common actions.
Boston Marathon Bomber May Face Execution Again
The Supreme Court has agreed to reheard the case for one of the Boston Marathon bombers, which could result in the reinstatement of his death sentence.
Prosecutor’s Job Situation Goes From Bad to Worse
A Pennsylvania prosecutor has been demoted after staff at the district attorney’s office where he worked found out he had a side hustle as a DoorDash driver.
Pennsylvania Officials Change Course on Discrimination Rule
Also in Pennsylvania, ethics officials have withdrawn a federal appeal that sought to reinstate an ethics rule banning lawyers from knowingly manifesting bias or engaging in discrimination in the practice of law.
