Legal Lasso: Bar Associations Urge Equity Education

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Bar Associations Urge EDI Rule Adoption

In the wake of a scandal in the judicial branch, several Colorado bar associations signed a letter urging the state’s Supreme Court to adopt a rule requiring equity, diversity and inclusiveness education in legal education requirements.

House Considers Immigrant Legal Defense

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a statewide immigrant legal defense fund similar to one in Denver. The program would aim to create a system similar to public defenders for immigrants without representation.

About That ‘V-Shaped Recovery’

Colorado’s budget projections are better than expected through the pandemic, as those who have remained at work from home have continued to make purchases and pay taxes. But not everyone is doing so well.

House Bill Would Clear Path for Affordable Housing Plan

Twenty years ago, the Colorado Supreme Court said “inclusionary zoning policies” constituted rent control. A new House bill would allow for such affordable housing plans to exist again.

It’s Election Season for the State GOP

Colorado Republicans are looking for a leader and have five candidates in the running in the March 27 election.