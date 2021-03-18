Legal Lasso: Aurora Mayor Sues His City

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Top Litigators 2021

Law Week’s Top Litigators for 2021 include a batch of attorneys who continued to excel in litigation throughout 2020 in trials, appeals, intellectual property, corporate law and family law.

Aurora Mayor Sues Aurora

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is suing his city, alleging new campaign finance changes violate his First Amendment rights.

National Guard Captain Sues Over DOD Policy

A captain in the Colorado National Guard is suing top officers, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated when he was reprimanded for participating in Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

Lawmakers Consider Immigration Bills

Colorado lawmakers are considering bills that are intended to protect immigrants from being arrested over civil immigration violations. (Denver Post)

Colorado Reps Split on Party Lines on ERA

Colorado’s House delegation split along party lines in their votes regarding the Violence Against Women Act and the Equal Rights Amendment.