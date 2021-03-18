Legal Lasso: Aurora Mayor Sues His City

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Top Litigators 2021
Law Week’s Top Litigators for 2021 include a batch of attorneys who continued to excel in litigation throughout 2020 in trials, appeals, intellectual property, corporate law and family law.
Aurora Mayor Sues Aurora
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is suing his city, alleging new campaign finance changes violate his First Amendment rights.
National Guard Captain Sues Over DOD Policy
A captain in the Colorado National Guard is suing top officers, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated when he was reprimanded for participating in Black Lives Matter protests last summer.
Lawmakers Consider Immigration Bills
Colorado lawmakers are considering bills that are intended to protect immigrants from being arrested over civil immigration violations. (Denver Post)
Colorado Reps Split on Party Lines on ERA
Colorado’s House delegation split along party lines in their votes regarding the Violence Against Women Act and the Equal Rights Amendment.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Atlanta Murders Could Bring Hate Crime Charges
A 21-year-old man has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault for killing eight people at spas in Atlanta. Six of the victims were identified as Asian, and the suspect could face hate crime charges for the crimes.
Non-Lawyer-Owned Law Firm Opens
The first non-lawyer owned law firm has opened in Utah, a result of reforms brought by the state’s supreme court last year.
State AGs Threaten to Sue
Republican attorneys general in more than a dozen states are threatening to sue the Biden administration over the $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief package.
Outside Lawyers Launch Cuomo Investigation
The office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has hired outside lawyers to handle an investigation that could lead to impeachment proceedings.
