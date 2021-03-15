Legal Lasso: Legislature Considers Employer Negligence Bill

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s morning newsletter with headlines from around the state. Sign up for Legal Lasso or subscribe to Law Week Colorado to stay current on all of Colorado’s legal news.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Lawmakers Look to Hold Employers to Account
A case that was set to have oral arguments before the Colorado Supreme Court instead spun into a bill before the General Assembly. The new bill would hold companies accountable for employee negligence.
Some Judicial Complaints Less Serious Than First Thought
The Denver Post wrote that some of the judicial department complaints highlighted in a memo, and detailed in previous reporting, might have been overblown. (Denver Post)
Public Option Bill Already Contentious
The bill that would create a public health care option in Colorado has not yet been introduced, but opponents are already heavily invested in a fight against it.
DIA Digs Out
DIA is still digging out from the big snowstorm, and flights will be grounded until at least 2 p.m. today. (Denver Post)
Hickenlooper Discusses Minimum Wage
Sen. John Hickenlooper isn’t ready to end the filibuster, but he said it’s an option on the table in the fight to raise the minimum wage.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Jones Day Prevails in Discrimination Suit
Five of six women who sued Jones Day for discrimination have dropped their suit, leaving the firm’s “black box” pay structure intact.
Lawsuit Says Google Watches Private Mode Users
A judge in California said Google has to face a class action lawsuit that alleges the company collects information from users who think they’re safe in “Incognito Mode.” (Bloomberg)
RBG Day
Today would have been late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s birthday. In Brooklyn, today is still her day.
The Royal Family Responds
Buckingham Palace is hiring a law firm to investigate allegations that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bullied royal staff.
