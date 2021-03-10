10th Circuit Walks Back En Banc Grant for Bump Stocks Case

In a move described by litigants as “unusual,” the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals revoked its decision to hear oral arguments en banc — after already hearing the arguments. Not only is the appellant’s counsel concerned by the decision, five out of 11 judges expressed concern as well, including Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich.

“I believe the panel majority went looking for ambiguity where there was none,” Tymkovich wrote in his dissent. “Then, having found ambiguity, it unnecessarily placed a thumb on the scale for the government by invoking Chevron deference.”

The case in question is Aposhian v. Wellington, previously Aposhian v. Barr, involving bump stocks, a firearm attachment that allows semiautomatic firearms to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Bump stocks gained national interest following the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas where a gunman used a rifle fitted with such an attachment to kill 58 and injure more than 400 people. The oral arguments held in January, now nullified, hinged on whether Congress’ ban on machineguns included guns fitted with bump stocks, and whether Chevron deference — which deals with the rulemaking power of federal agencies — could be invoked in the case even after the ATF waived the argument.

W. Clark Aposhian, who purchased his bump stock prior to the change of the Final Rule in 2018, challenged an ATF rule banning bump stocks in federal court. He argued that it conflicted with earlier established rule that said certain bump stocks weren’t machineguns.

The en banc oral arguments in January discussed everything from the definition of “machinegun” to the use of Chevron deference. Chevron came from the case Chevron U.S.A. v. Natural Resources Defense Council and has become one of the most important principles of administrative law, according to the Legal Information Institute of Cornell Law School.

…

