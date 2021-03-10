The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments last week in a case that questions whether a statement from the mayor of Colorado Springs led to a loss of First Amendment privileges by the VDARE Foundation.

This case sprang from a public statement issued by Mayor John Suthers in 2017, addressing public events backed by certain groups, and limited support for an event that could prove controversial. That event was set to be a conference organized by the VDARE Foundation, a White Nationalist-led hate group, according to the Souther Poverty Law Center, and taking place at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

Suthers’ statement said the city didn’t have the ability to restrict freedom of speech or direct businesses “like the Cheyenne Mountain Resort as to which events they may host” but, the city would not provide support or resources to the event and doesn’t condone hate speech in “any fashion.” The next day, the resort announced it wouldn’t host the conference and cancelled VDARE’s contract.

VDARE argued the statement constituted a refusal to provide city services, including police protection, for the conference due to the group’s “controversial” viewpoints and published content in opposition to immigration policies, according to VDARE’s First Amendment claim.

VDARE alleged the resort was fully aware of who and what VDARE is and stands for, and that the conference could potentially draw media attention and protests.

But the arguments to the 10th Circuit panel focused on the mayor’s words and their effect. VDARE argued that Suthers’ speech caused the cancellation but the organization didn’t provide evidence of that being the case. The city argued that the mayor’s actions were protected by government speech standards. The panel had questions for both.

