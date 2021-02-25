Supreme Court Clarifies Marital Property Questions

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered opinions in a pair of divorce disputes that have raised concerns among family law attorneys.

Under Colorado’s Uniform Dissolution of Marriage Act, property acquired by either spouse during a marriage is generally considered marital property to be divided equitably during a divorce. There are a few exceptions to this rule, however, including property excluded from the marital estate by “valid agreement” by both parties.

The high court clarified which types of agreements are “valid agreements” under the act’s exception, concluding only those that comport with state laws on premarital and marital agreements meet the standard. But some attorneys say this could result in an inequity between spouses who can afford counsel and those who cannot.

IN RE MARRIAGE OF ZANDER

John and Denise Zander each had separate retirement accounts when they married in 2001. They also received separate inheritances during the course of their 15-plus-year marriage. When they divorced in 2018, Denise argued the retirement accounts and inheritances should be excluded from the marital estate based on a 2007 oral agreement she had with John. John denied entering into the agreement and argued that such an agreement, if it did exist, wouldn’t be valid because it wasn’t in writing and signed.

The district court was convinced the former couple had an agreement based on amendments to their estate planning trust and a 2014 email from John to his son from another marriage. The lower court sided with Denise, finding the agreement didn’t need to be signed or in writing and excluded the retirement accounts and inheritances from the marital estate.

John appealed, arguing that while oral agreements may be allowed under general contract principles, the 1986 enactment of the Colorado Marital Agreement Act, which governed pre- and post-nuptial agreements at the time of the couple’s purported pact, displaced common law contract principles. The CMAA permitted only agreements written and signed prior to filing for divorce or separation.

The Colorado Court of Appeals agreed with John, finding that though the UDMA doesn’t specify a “valid agreement” must be in writing, the CMAA’s requirement of a signed, written agreement “prevails over the general UDMA provision.”

…

This complete article appears in the Feb. 22 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.