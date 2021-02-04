States’ Lawsuits Take Aim at Environmental Policies

An unprecedented tangle of multi-state lawsuits aimed at blocking his predecessor’s effort to give industry more latitude to extract resources from public land, weaken pollution limits and constrain the U.S. government from addressing environmental problems faces President Joe Biden as he ramps up his administration. The blizzard of litigation launched by a flexible coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, while likely to slow the regulatory agenda of the Departments of Energy, Interior and Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency, may also offer opportunities to expedite an abandonment of the Trump administration’s unprecedented deregulation spree.

According to the New York Times, the Department of Energy, Department of Interior, Department of Transportation and EPA completed nearly 100 significant rollbacks of major regulations affecting environmental policy during Donald Trump’s presidency. To combat those liberalizing efforts, a group of states that most often included California and New York and sometimes included Colorado filed or participated in more than six dozen lawsuits relating to regulation under the nation’s environmental and natural resources laws between Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 19, 2021. The states won more than 80% of those lawsuits, according to an analysis conducted by Marquette University political science professor and attorney Paul Nolette.

Hundreds of other lawsuits were filed during that period against agency regulatory changes affecting air quality, energy conservation requirements, hazardous and toxic waste, pesticide and other toxic chemical use, public lands, water quality and wildlife by environmental advocacy organizations. According to Earthjustice, an organization that represents many of those organizations in court fights, environmentalist litigation against the Trump administration also succeeded in more than 80% of the cases.

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James has pointed to her exasperation with the environmental consequences of agency decisions as her motivation to lead more than 50 of the multistate environmental law challenges to the Trump team.

California’s Xavier Becerra, now Biden’s nominee to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, has defended his state’s activism and sustained effort to build partnerships with other Democratic-led states that object to federal actions that might harm the environment as necessary to defend the unique interests of the nation’s most populated state. “Every time this guy breaks the law, we take him to court,” Becerra told The Hill in February 2020.

