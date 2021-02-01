Spencer Fane Adds to Denver Office

Spencer Fane announced Friday that Jonathon Watson has joined the firm’s labor and employment practice group. He will be a partner in the Denver office.

Watson represents businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies in local and national employment claims arising under Title VII, the ADA, and the ADEA, as well as wage-and-hour class and collective actions in all stages of litigation. He also represents clients and represents clients on unfair labor practice claims, the National Labor Relations Act and arbitrating labor disputes, and in handling complex litigation matters related to claims made against employers.

Watson received a bachelor’s degree from Truman State University and received a law degree from the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law.