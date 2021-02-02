SCOTUS Considers Media Ownership Rules

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in late January in two disputes over whether rules requiring diversity in the ownership of television and radio stations and newspapers must be maintained. The cases raise questions both about the Federal Communications Commission’s discretion to effectively deregulate local news media and about the role of federal courts in supervising the nation’s premiere telecommunications agency.

At issue before the justices on Jan. 20 were a set of 2017 regulations that eliminated the FCC’s long-standing newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rule, which banned ownership of both a radio or TV station and a daily newspaper in the same media market by one entity, and the radio-television cross-ownership rules that constrain entities from owning combinations of radio and TV stations in the same market.

According to David Oxenford, a Washington-based telecommunications lawyer who publishes the Broadcast Law Blog, the rules change also included elimination of a requirement that each market include a minimum number of independent TV station owners in each market. The FCC first imposed the newspaper cross-ownership rule in 1975, while the agency’s other limits on ownership of multiple broadcast outlets have been in place, in one form or another, since 1941.

The 2017 rollback by a 3-2, Republican-led, commission was an unexpected reversal from a contrary August 2016 agency decision by a Democratic-controlled FCC that capped the four-year review cycle that began in 2014. It followed the installation of two Republican members onto the commission by former President Donald Trump earlier that year. The agency said in a November 2017 news release announcing the change that it had concluded the time to eliminate those rules was overdue.

“For too long, the Commission has failed to acknowledge the pace of change in the media marketplace by maintaining analog broadcast ownership rules that do not reflect today’s digital age,” the agency said. “By modernizing these outdated rules, broadcast stations and local newspapers will be able to more easily invest in local news and content and improve service to their local communities for the benefit of consumers.” Commissioners were interpreting language in federal telecommunications law that requires the FCC to periodically decide whether regulations “are necessary in the public interest as the result of competition” and eliminate or change any that are “no longer in the public interest.”

