Legal Lasso: Xcel Energy Announces Renewable Energy Plans

Our 2021 Readership survey is up until March 5. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Xcel Announces Renewable Plans
Xcel Energy announced plans yesterday to cut carbon dioxide emissions, double its renewable energy use and stop using coal power entirely by 2024.
Lawmakers Consider Erasing a Statute of Limitations
State lawmakers have revived a bill that would give adult survivors of child sexual abuse unlimited time to bring a lawsuit against their abusers.
Drinks To-Go Might Stay
Colorado restaurants might be able to serve to-go alcoholic drinks indefinitely, if a new state bill is passed.
Hancock Weighs in on Infrastructure Plan
U.S. senators heard input from state and local leaders around the country — including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock — to weigh in on a transportation infrastructure plan.
Redrawing Colorado
The state is expected to gain a congressional seat when districts are redrawn. All of them would shrink in order to make room for a new one, but Denver’s 1st District would see some of the biggest changes.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Lawsuit Filed Over Ahmaud Arbery’s Death
The mother of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while jogging last year, has filed a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit against several people involved in the killing or the subsequent investigation.
South Dakota AG Faces Impeachment
The attorney general of South Dakota faces impeachment after he refused to resign due to his fatal car crash that killed a pedestrian.
SCOTUS Hears Warrant Case
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday in a case questioning whether police can enter a home without a warrant when pursuing someone for a minor crime.
BigLaw Partner Will Lose Retirement Account With Conviction
A judge said the government may require a former BigLaw partner to forfeit his law firm retirement account after being convicted in a $1.9 million fraudulent real estate scheme.
Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]