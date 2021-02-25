Legal Lasso: Xcel Energy Announces Renewable Energy Plans

Our 2021 Readership survey is up until March 5. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

Xcel Announces Renewable Plans

Xcel Energy announced plans yesterday to cut carbon dioxide emissions, double its renewable energy use and stop using coal power entirely by 2024.

Lawmakers Consider Erasing a Statute of Limitations

State lawmakers have revived a bill that would give adult survivors of child sexual abuse unlimited time to bring a lawsuit against their abusers.

Drinks To-Go Might Stay

Colorado restaurants might be able to serve to-go alcoholic drinks indefinitely, if a new state bill is passed.

Hancock Weighs in on Infrastructure Plan

U.S. senators heard input from state and local leaders around the country — including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock — to weigh in on a transportation infrastructure plan.

Redrawing Colorado

The state is expected to gain a congressional seat when districts are redrawn. All of them would shrink in order to make room for a new one, but Denver’s 1st District would see some of the biggest changes.