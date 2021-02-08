Legal Lasso: U.S. Senators Make Federal Job Recommendations

If you’re reading this right now, we want your opinion! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Recommendations for Federal Seats

Last week, Colorado’s two U.S. senators put forward recommendations for a federal judgeship as well as for the U.S. Attorney and U.S. Marshal positions.

Pressure Builds for Judicial Changes

The editorial urges the state Judicial Department to seek out reform or prepare for voters to bring their own changes to the department. (Denver Post)

Legal Issues for Naming Superintendent Finalists

As four of the five largest school districts in Colorado search for a new superintendent, they’re balancing public interest and legal restrictions in how they share information about finalists.

Ethics Watchdog Eyes Rep. Boebert

An ethics watchdog group has filed a formal request asking for an investigation into what it calls “exorbitant” travel costs for Rep. Lauren Boebert’s election campaign.

DOL Moves Forward With Unemployment Boost

The Colorado Department of Labor will begin rolling out extra benefits from the federal government for unemployed Coloradans on Feb. 22.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

SCOTUS Overturns California Religious Restrictions

In Justice Amy Coney Barret’s first signed opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that California’s coronavirus restrictions that prohibit singing and chanting at indoor church services is unconstitutional.

Impeachment Defense Focuses on Politics

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys called the impeachment trial — set to begin tomorrow — a “brazen political act” and said the Democrats leading the impeachment are trying to silence a political opponent.

Kyle Rittenhouse Looks for a New Lawyer

The lawyer who raised legal money for the legal defense of the teen suspected of shooting and killing someone at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, demonstration has been fired by his defendant client.

Lawyer’s Jeopardy Win Streak

A Perkins Coie associate is advancing to Jeopardy’s tournament of champions after winning six games.

