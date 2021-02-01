Legal Lasso: Trump Updates Impeachment Defense Team

Law Week Colorado Subscribers — as part of Law Week’s commitment to sustainability and the environment, and to provide information to our readers regardless of where they work, Law Week Colorado is exploring new digital offerings. Please help us out by sharing your thoughts in our 2021 Readership survey. And to sweeten the deal, all respondents will be entered to win a set of S’well coffee mugs.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Coronavirus in Prisons

According to a report released last week, more than half of Colorado’s prison population has likely been infected with the coronavirus.

El Paso DA’s Personnel Decisions Draw Criticism

El Paso County’s new district attorney is drawing criticism for demoting a longtime prosecutor in the district and hiring a former DA who had already faced his share of scandal. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Homicide Rates Rise

Many American cities saw increases in homicide rates in 2020 — that includes Denver, which saw its highest rate since 2004. (Denver Post)

Point in Time Survey Adjustments

Denver is among the major cities around the country that are skipping a key part of an annual homelessness census by only counting the number of individuals in homeless shelters but not those who are unhoused and living elsewhere. The gap might have major impacts on the ability of policymakers to understand local issues of housing and homelessness.

Legislators Get Coronavirus Protection

The General Assembly is getting ready to actually meet and start the 2021 session. And to prepare, lawmakers and legislative journalists have received coronavirus vaccinations. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Trump Refreshes Legal Team

Former President Donald Trump has announced two new members of his impeachment legal team after it came out that other attorneys have left the defense team.

SCOTUS Hears Choir Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide a case that questions whether churchgoers can sing inside their house of worship, in spite of pandemic restrictions.

Law Firm Shielded from Lawsuit Related to Investigation Results

The Washington Supreme Court has sided with a law firm that asserted it was protected from lawsuit by a lawyer who claimed that its investigation into his bias claim was negligent.

Bar Exam Cheating Scandal Doesn’t Indicate Widespread Cheating

More than 3,000 of the people who took California’s online bar exam were flagged for potentially cheating. The results cleared the test-takers and indicated that, instead, they just had trouble meeting the exams security requirements.

