Legal Lasso: The Defense Takes the Floor in Impeachment Day Four

Do you have five minutes to share your opinion about Law Week Colorado! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. We’re covering day three of the impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump here. Check in throughout the day for updates. IN LOCAL NEWS

Members of the AG’s Office Knew of Judicial Misconduct

At least two lawyers within the Colorado Attorney General’s Office were briefed in 2019 on a memo detailing misconduct within the Judicial Department, but it’s not clear whether the information was shared with the AG. (Denver Post)

Biden Administration Reconsidering BLM Move

Colorado’s congresspeople are working to keep the BLM in Colorado, but the Biden administration is reviewing the decision to move the agency out West.

Local Control Order Overturned

The Interior Department rescinded a Trump administration order that gave local and state officials veto power over purchases of land and water for conservation.

Aurora Officer Fired for Use of Force

An Aurora police officer was fired for punching and using a Taser on a man suspected of trespassing in a local grocery store

Unemployment Claims Spike

The number of Coloradans on unemployment saw another surge last week as thousands were let back into the system in order to file for federal pandemic benefits.