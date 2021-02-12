Legal Lasso: The Defense Takes the Floor in Impeachment Day Four

Do you have five minutes to share your opinion about Law Week Colorado! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs.
We’re covering day three of the impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump here. Check in throughout the day for updates.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Members of the AG’s Office Knew of Judicial Misconduct
At least two lawyers within the Colorado Attorney General’s Office were briefed in 2019 on a memo detailing misconduct within the Judicial Department, but it’s not clear whether the information was shared with the AG. (Denver Post)
Biden Administration Reconsidering BLM Move
Colorado’s congresspeople are working to keep the BLM in Colorado, but the Biden administration is reviewing the decision to move the agency out West.
Local Control Order Overturned
The Interior Department rescinded a Trump administration order that gave local and state officials veto power over purchases of land and water for conservation.
Aurora Officer Fired for Use of Force
An Aurora police officer was fired for punching and using a Taser on a man suspected of trespassing in a local grocery store
Unemployment Claims Spike
The number of Coloradans on unemployment saw another surge last week as thousands were let back into the system in order to file for federal pandemic benefits.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
The Defense Takes the Floor
The impeachment trial will go into its fourth day, with former President Donald Trump’s defense team taking over. Here’s what to look for.
Britney Spears Sees a Win in Conservatorship Battle
On the heels of a documentary about Britney Spears’ fight against her father’s control over her estate, a judge overruled Spears’ father’s objections to a third-party being named co-conservator.
Law Grads Address Legal System’s Systemic Issues
A group of Harvard Law grads are taking on harassment and discrimination in the legal system. It’s already become a national organization. (New York Times)
Electronic Searches at the Border Don’t Need Probably Cause
A federal appeals court has upheld government policies that allow basic searches of electronic devices at the border without reasonable suspicion and advanced searches only with reasonable suspicion.
Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]