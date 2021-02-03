Legal Lasso: Report Says Judicial Department Covered Up Misconduct

You might have noticed already that Law Week Colorado is exploring new digital offerings. Please help us out by sharing your thoughts in our 2021 Readership survey. And to sweeten the deal, all respondents will be entered to win a set of S’well coffee mugs.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Judicial Department Said to be Involved in Misconduct Coverup

According to a Denver Post report, Colorado court officials, including the chief justice, offered a former Judicial Department employee a $2.5 million contract in hopes of keeping quiet allegations of personal misconduct of nearly two dozen judges and administrators. (Denver Post)

Immigrant Defense at the Legislature

This year’s legislative session will likely see a bill introduced that would create a statewide immigrant legal defense fund similar to one used in Denver currently.

CORE Act Returns

Colorado Reps. Joe Neguse and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper are reintroducing the CORE Act in Congress, which would protect over 400,000 acres in the state.

Will Colorado Change Shape?

The governor of Wyoming is opening his arms to Weld County by giving support to a proposed ballot measure that would instruct county commissioners to explore joining the state.

Issues Still Popping Up in Unemployment System

Colorado’s new, updated unemployment system is still struggling with issues that cause applicants to be denied.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Robinhood’s Legal Woes

There are at least 30 lawsuits across 10 venues filed against stock trading app Robinhood over its freezing of GameStop stocks last week.

Stephen Bannon Might Not be Off the Hook

The Manhattan DA is considering prosecuting Stephen Bannon, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump and escaped federal fraud charges for his role in a fundraising scheme to build a border wall.

5th Circuit Details Judicial Protections

A federal appellate court ruled that a Texas judge was a policymaking employee who wasn’t eligible for First Amendment protection from firing.

Biden Administration Derails Supreme Court Arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court canceled arguments over asylum rules and the Mexican border wall after the Biden administration said it is moving to change the Trump administration policies at the center of the disputes.

