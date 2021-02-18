Legal Lasso: Rep. Neguse to Chair Subcommittee on Public Lands

Do you have five minutes to share your opinion about Law Week Colorado! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Rep. Neguse Gets a Top Subcommittee Role
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse has been elected to chair the House Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, making him the first Coloradan to do so.
Advocacy Group Pushes Back Against Federal Court Pick
A court reform advocacy group is criticizing Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper’s recommendation for Regina Rodriguez to the federal bench because of her corporate law experience. The incoming White House counsel had told senators that the Biden administration was interested in candidates who did not have corporate law backgrounds.
Colorado Springs Man Charged for Riot Involvement
One more Coloradan is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Glenn Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, was charged with unlawful entry to restricted property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the U.S. Capitol’s grounds.
State of the State
Gov. Jared Polis delivered the State of the State address yesterday, focused on the coronavirus and on transportation. The State of the Judiciary will be held this morning.
Federal Court Allows Defamation Suit
A federal court is allowing a home inspection group to proceed with a defamation lawsuit against a Boulder-based rival.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Appellate Data
According to data about appeal grants from the federal circuit courts of appeal, the 10th Circuit ranks near the top for hearing oral arguments in appeals.
McDonald’s Ties Executive Pay to Diversity
McDonald’s is tying 15% of executives’ bonuses to the company’s success in hitting diversity and inclusion targets and began disclosing data on the racial makeup of its workforce, major steps by one of the largest U.S. companies to better reflect the population.
DA Charged With Bribery
A Georgia district attorney has been charged with bribery for allegedly dropping charges against the client of a prosecutor in a neighboring county in the hopes of influencing the prosecutor’s decision in a pending case.
House to Hear Gamestop Testimony
The House Financial Services Committee is hearing testimony today from several players involved in the Gamestop stock saga.
