Legal Lasso: Rep. Neguse to Chair Subcommittee on Public Lands

Rep. Neguse Gets a Top Subcommittee Role

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse has been elected to chair the House Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, making him the first Coloradan to do so.

Advocacy Group Pushes Back Against Federal Court Pick

A court reform advocacy group is criticizing Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper’s recommendation for Regina Rodriguez to the federal bench because of her corporate law experience. The incoming White House counsel had told senators that the Biden administration was interested in candidates who did not have corporate law backgrounds.

Colorado Springs Man Charged for Riot Involvement

One more Coloradan is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Glenn Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, was charged with unlawful entry to restricted property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the U.S. Capitol’s grounds.

State of the State

Gov. Jared Polis delivered the State of the State address yesterday, focused on the coronavirus and on transportation. The State of the Judiciary will be held this morning.

Federal Court Allows Defamation Suit

A federal court is allowing a home inspection group to proceed with a defamation lawsuit against a Boulder-based rival.