Legal Lasso: Polis to Deliver State of the State

Do you have five minutes to share your opinion about Law Week Colorado! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

State of the State

Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his State of the State address at 11 a.m.

Supreme Court Asks for Investigation

The Colorado Supreme Court is asking the other branches of the state government to select investigators to look into the allegations that the Judicial Branch offered a $2.5 million contract to an employee to keep quiet a threatened tell-all lawsuit. (Denver Post)

Legislator Asks for Another’s Expulsion

A Colorado legislator asked for the expulsion of a Republican colleague who had attended the Washington, D.C., rally that grew into the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. He was quickly interrupted by the House speaker.

Judicial Experts Discuss Discipline

Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis and Brookings Institution visiting fellow Russell Wheeler discuss their take on the recent coverup allegations against the Judicial Branch and their perceptions of the judiciary’s openness.

Dunn to Resign

As expected for a Republican-appointed U.S. Attorney under a Democratic president, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn will resign from the office at the end of the month.