Legal Lasso: Polis to Deliver State of the State

IN LOCAL NEWS
State of the State
Gov. Jared Polis will deliver his State of the State address at 11 a.m.
Supreme Court Asks for Investigation
The Colorado Supreme Court is asking the other branches of the state government to select investigators to look into the allegations that the Judicial Branch offered a $2.5 million contract to an employee to keep quiet a threatened tell-all lawsuit. (Denver Post)
Legislator Asks for Another’s Expulsion
A Colorado legislator asked for the expulsion of a Republican colleague who had attended the Washington, D.C., rally that grew into the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. He was quickly interrupted by the House speaker.
Judicial Experts Discuss Discipline
Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Love Kourlis and Brookings Institution visiting fellow Russell Wheeler discuss their take on the recent coverup allegations against the Judicial Branch and their perceptions of the judiciary’s openness.
Dunn to Resign
As expected for a Republican-appointed U.S. Attorney under a Democratic president, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn will resign from the office at the end of the month.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Congressman Sues Trump
A Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and two right-wing groups of conspiring to incite last month’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Parting Ways
Meanwhile, Trump has fired Giuliani as his personal lawyer.
Hackers Post Files Supposedly Stolen From Jones Day
A hacking group has posted files that it claims to be from Jones Day after the law firm was hit by a data breach at one of its vendors.
This Law Professor Has Interesting Volunteer Work
A law professor wrote a memoir about her experiences after joining the Washington, D.C., police reserves to better understand police violence and the racial disparities in America’s criminal justice system.
