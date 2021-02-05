Legal Lasso: Judicial Department Denies Coverup Claims

If you’re reading this right now, we want your opinion! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Judicial Department Says Coverup Claims Against it Are False

The Colorado Judicial Department denied allegations levied against it this week, saying reports that it offered an employee a multimillion-dollar contract to silence misconduct allegations are false. (Denver Post)

Attorneys Say Ski Waiver Ruling Puts Skiers at Risk

Some attorneys say a Colorado Court of Appeals ruling regarding ski lift ticket waivers puts skiers at risk and lowers safety at ski resorts.

Former Independent Monitor Discusses DPD Changes, Future Predictions

Denver’s former independent monitor discussed the change he’s seen in Denver’s police — and the culture surrounding the department — during his tenure.

Colorado Moves Forward With Extended Employment Benefits

There have been a few hurdles in rolling out extended unemployment benefits in Colorado, so far. The rollout is expected to move to its second phase by late February.

Sen. Hickenlooper Angers Immigrant Advocates on Stimulus

Sen. John Hickenlooper angered immigration advocates and some of his fellow Democrats by giving his support to a budget amendment to block those in the country illegally from receiving stimulus checks. (Denver Post)

IN NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Approve Coronavirus Relief

Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote to approve a budget resolution that tees up President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill for passage without Republican support.

A Lot of Law Partners Took Pay Cuts

A recent survey found that 43% of law firm partners took a pay cut last year as a result of the pandemic.

Legal Industry Adds Jobs

The legal services industry saw some bounceback by adding 4,800 jobs in January following a loss of 1,500 jobs in December.

Voting Machine Company Files Suit

Another voting machine company is suing over disinformation spread about it. The new lawsuit targets Fox News and some of its hosts, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]