Legal Lasso: Investigators Suggest Best-Practices for Aurora Police

IN LOCAL NEWS
Elijah McClain Investigators Suggest Reforms
Investigators announced their findings regarding the police and medical intervention that led to Elijah McClain’s death and made recommendations for how the Aurora Police Department can change its policies.
Colorado’s Federal Bench Could Soon Grow
The administrative office for the judiciary has called for additional federal judges for Colorado to help handle the rising workload in the state.
Court Workers Say Vaccinations Aren’t Keeping Pace
Court workers and public sector attorneys are expressing frustration with the growing increase of in-person cases while vaccinations lag behind in more populous areas.
Messner Reeves Sees Leadership Change
Corky Messner is stepping down as CEO at his firm, Messner Reeves. (BusinessDen)
Boulder DA to Drop Driver’s License Offense Cases
Boulder’s DA is introducing a new program to dismiss low-level cases involving drier’s license or insurance issues, so long as drivers admit responsibility and make changes quickly.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Study on Judicial Background Investigates Biases
According to a new study on judicial diversity, federal judges with corporate law backgrounds are less likely to side with workers in workplace disputes.
Solos See a Revenue Hit
According to a new report from Clio, solo practitioners saw the biggest business impacts from the pandemic.
Judge Blocks Deportation Ban
A federal judge in Texas granted a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden’s 100-day deportation ban.
New York Court Rules on Damages for Emotional Distress
The New York Court of Appeals ruled that grandparents who witness the death or injury of a grandchild can recover damages for emotional distress.
