Legal Lasso: Investigators Suggest Best-Practices for Aurora Police

Elijah McClain Investigators Suggest Reforms

Investigators announced their findings regarding the police and medical intervention that led to Elijah McClain’s death and made recommendations for how the Aurora Police Department can change its policies.

Colorado’s Federal Bench Could Soon Grow

The administrative office for the judiciary has called for additional federal judges for Colorado to help handle the rising workload in the state.

Court Workers Say Vaccinations Aren’t Keeping Pace

Court workers and public sector attorneys are expressing frustration with the growing increase of in-person cases while vaccinations lag behind in more populous areas.

Messner Reeves Sees Leadership Change

Corky Messner is stepping down as CEO at his firm, Messner Reeves. (BusinessDen)

Boulder DA to Drop Driver’s License Offense Cases

Boulder’s DA is introducing a new program to dismiss low-level cases involving drier’s license or insurance issues, so long as drivers admit responsibility and make changes quickly.