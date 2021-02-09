Legal Lasso: Impeachment Trial Begins

Do you have five minutes to share your opinion about Law Week Colorado! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs.

IN LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Releases Memo Detailing Alleged Misconduct

The state Supreme Court released a memo that details the accusations of misconduct and secrecy that a Judicial Department staff member was prepared to make public and who the department instead allegedly paid to keep quiet. (Denver Post)

State Supreme Court Arguments

The Colorado Supreme Court begins its February oral argument block today. This week, it will hear arguments in a case questioning the constitutionality of putting minors on the lifetime sex offender registry and whether a a cattle feedlot is liable for “taking” wildlife after a severe rainstorm caused one of its wastewater ponds to overflow.

Activists Seek DOC Reform

Advocates say more needs to be done to hold the Department of Corrections accountable for the number of COVID-19 related deaths, and at least some state lawmakers have indicated they’ll push for change.

Colorado’s Congressional Delegation Put PACs to Work

The Colorado Sun reports 10 current and former members of Colorado’s congressional delegation raised $3 million via leadership political action committees separate from their campaign accounts during the 2020 election cycle.

Attorney Accused of Murder-for-hire Plot

Jennifer Emmi, a Colorado animal rights attorney, has been arrested and charged with trying to hire a hit man to murder her husband’s girlfriend.

IN NATIONAL NEWS

The Impeachment Trial Begins

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is beginning today with senators making the case that he incited the violent acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Biden to Clear Federal Prosecutor Positions

President Joe Biden will ask 56 Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to resign. In case you missed it yesterday, Colorado’s U.S. senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper are putting forward three names for U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn’s replacement.

Fox News Asks for an Out in Disinformation Lawsuit

Fox News is seeking dismissal of a $2.7 billon lawsuit filed by election technology company Smartmatic, which says the cable news outlet ran a “disinformation campaign” against it.

Robinhood Sued Over Teen’s Death

Stock trading app Robinhood is facing a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a college student who took his life after thinking he’d lost nearly $750,000.

