Legal Lasso: Elijah McClain Investigation Faults Police and Paramedics

Police Found at Fault Through Elijah McClain Investigation

A review of Elijah McClain’s death concluded police were at fault for initiating the stop of the 23 year old and then investigators did a poor job of documenting what happened.

Dominion Sues My Pillow CEO

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has filed one more defamation lawsuit — this one against My Pillow founder and pitchman Mike Lindell.

State Bill Would Expand Immigrants’ Rights

A coalition of state lawmakers and immigrant rights advocates are pushing for legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to receive public benefits and allow them to earn professional certifications.

Colorado Won’t Adopt Cap and Trade

The Air Quality Control Commission on Friday rejected a proposed cap-and-trade plan to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions, instead saying they would follow the governor’s roadmap.

Space Command Decision Gets a Second Look

The Department of Defense announced Friday that it will investigate the Trump administration’s decision to relocate the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Alabama.