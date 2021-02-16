Legal Lasso: Colorado Legislature Gets Back to Work

Do you have five minutes to share your opinion about Law Week Colorado! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Plan Privacy Bill

After immigrant activists found that some workers within the Colorado DMV were sharing immigrant data with ICE, a coalition of advocates and state lawmakers are hoping to increase privacy measures through new legislation.

What to Expect at the Legislature

The legislature will also address many issues that got shelved in last year’s abbreviated session, such as bills dealing with mental health issues and gun control. (Denver Post)

Jason Dunn to Leave U.S. Attorney’s Office

Jason Dunn, Colorado’s Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, will resign, effective Feb. 28, to make room for a Biden appointee.

Colorado Might Get Census Data Too Late

Colorado might not receive the population data needed for redrawing congressional and legislative districts until after a deadline in the Colorado Constitution for when new political maps must be drawn.

Impeachment Raises Strategy Questions

The impeachment trial for Donald Trump raised questions among experts about the strategy and process behind impeachment managers’ case. And even though Trump was acquitted, the 14th Amendment could provide an avenue to blocking him from future office.