Legal Lasso: Colorado Legislature Gets Back to Work

IN LOCAL NEWS
Lawmakers Plan Privacy Bill
After immigrant activists found that some workers within the Colorado DMV were sharing immigrant data with ICE, a coalition of advocates and state lawmakers are hoping to increase privacy measures through new legislation.
What to Expect at the Legislature
The legislature will also address many issues that got shelved in last year’s abbreviated session, such as bills dealing with mental health issues and gun control. (Denver Post)
Jason Dunn to Leave U.S. Attorney’s Office
Jason Dunn, Colorado’s Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, will resign, effective Feb. 28, to make room for a Biden appointee.
Colorado Might Get Census Data Too Late
Colorado might not receive the population data needed for redrawing congressional and legislative districts until after a deadline in the Colorado Constitution for when new political maps must be drawn.
Impeachment Raises Strategy Questions
The impeachment trial for Donald Trump raised questions among experts about the strategy and process behind impeachment managers’ case. And even though Trump was acquitted, the 14th Amendment could provide an avenue to blocking him from future office.
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Impeachment Managers See Individual Success
Impeachment managers failed to convince 67 senators to vote for conviction of former President Donald Trump. But on an individual level, they succeeded in raising their profiles among Americans.
Pelosi Calls for Insurrection Investigation
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for Congress to establish a 9/11-style committee to investigate the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
SCOTUS Rules on Execution Without a Pastor
The U.S. Supreme Court last week ruled Alabama cannot execute an inmate if he is not allowed to have a pastor with him in the execution chamber.
Arrests Made in Relation to Attorney’s Killing
Two people have been arrested in relation to the murder of a Washington, D.C.-area attorney.
