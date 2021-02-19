Legal Lasso: Boatright Promises Change in State of the Judiciary

Do you have five minutes to share your opinion about Law Week Colorado! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

Boatright Promises to Right the Ship

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright delivered his State of the Judiciary address yesterday and promised to bring change to the judicial branch, which faces allegations of misconduct brought to light by a Denver Post investigation.

Ill Advised but not Unethical

The Denver Board of Ethics dismissed an ethics complaint filed against Mayor Michael Hancock over his flight to Texas for Thanksgiving despite urging city residents to avoid travel over the holidays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Court of Appeals Rules in Case Related to Kelsey Berreth Murder

The Colorado Court of Appeals ordered a new sentencing for a woman imprisoned in connection with the murder of Kelsey Berreth, who was killed by her fiancé in her Woodland Park condo on Thanksgiving Day in 2018.

Disorder Over Gun Rules

Rep. Lauren Boebert objected to a rule banning firearms from a congressional hearing room during a House meeting to organize the Natural Resources Committee.

Unemployment Reopens

The state’s unemployment system will reopen this weekend, allowing thousands of Coloradans to apply for federal benefits, eight weeks after the federal relief plan was approved by lawmakers.