Legal Lasso: Biden Reverses Course on ACA Case

Do you have five minutes to share your opinion about Law Week Colorado! Please take our 2021 Readership survey and let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso. And your response will enter you to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. We’re covering day three of the impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump here. Check in throughout the day for updates. IN LOCAL NEWS

Transparency in Attorney Regulation

A public meeting regarding the attorney discipline process focused on the issue of transparency in attorney regulation proceedings. At least one member of the public called for more transparency while officials pushed back on the notion that all complaints should be made public. (Denver Post)

Attorney Speaks Out Regarding Murder-for-hire Allegations

An attorney accused of participating in a murder-for-hire plot said she was set up and was acting strangely because of an illness.

One Outbreak Creates Another

Mental health experts fear prisoners’ isolation due to outbreaks of COVID-19 will lead to a mental health crisis.

Colorado Natives (or at Least Residents) Only?

Part-time residents and out-of-towners are able to make appointments to receive vaccines in Colorado according to the state’s rules. Officials say stricter rules would do more harm than good.

New Video Emerges in Impeachment

Impeachment managers presented new video and audio yesterday showing what happened inside the Capitol as lawmakers were evacuated.