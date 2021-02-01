Ireland Stapleton Adds to Grand Junction Office

Ireland Stapleton announced Jan. 25 that Sarah Abbott joined the firm’s Grand Junction office. Abbott has previously served as in-house and outside general counsel. She has experience advising on legal issues facing businesses, including drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, advising on employment matters, intellectual property, real estate, corporate governance, acquisitions, due diligence, risk management, regulatory issues and managing litigation.

Abbott also serves on the boards of directors for Montrose Memorial Hospital, the Montrose Community Foundation and the San Juan Healthcare Foundation. Abbot also serves on the Planned Giving Council for HopeWest Hospice.

Prior to joining Ireland Stapleton, Abbott served as in-house general counsel for a hemp company, and she previously worked in private practice in Montrose.