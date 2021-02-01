Fastaff Travel Nursing and U.S. Nursing Corporation Hire General Counsel

Denver-based Fastaff Travel Nursing and U.S. Nursing Corporation announced Jan. 25 the addition of Marc Bonora as general counsel.

Bonora has experience in healthcare staffing and labor law, including positions with Envision Healthcare, Vail Resorts and the U.S. Department of Justice. As a member of Fastaff’s executive leadership team, Bonora will be responsible for guiding the company’s legal efforts, including developing policies and procedures, as well as regulatory compliance and audit processes.

Bonora earned his law degree at New York University School of Law.