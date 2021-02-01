Curray York & Associates Adds Three

Curray York & Associates announced Jan. 28 the addition of three attorneys, including Breanne Johnson, who is rejoining the firm on Feb. 1. In addition to Johnson, the firm has also added attorneys Sarah Collins and Adrianna Romero Quezada. All three attorneys focus on providing immigration counsel to businesses and individual clients.

Johnson is rejoining Curray York & Associates after working with a civil rights and immigration law firm in Seattle. Johnson initially joined the firm as a law clerk while attending the University of Colorado School of Law. She has experience in immigration law, including business, family, naturalization and consular matters. She also has experience representing clients in I-9 audits. She received a bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University and received a law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law

Romero Quezada represents clients in business and family immigration law including non-immigrant and immigrant petitions, waivers, permanent residence applications, consular processing, naturalization and DACA applications. She spent six years working with F-1/J-1 students and scholars at the internationalization office at DU. Romero Quezada served as a law clerk for Denver’s Juvenile Court and volunteered with several local organizations that provide free legal resources and representation to Colorado’s underserved and underrepresented communities. Romero Quezada is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Denver and a law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Collins represents clients in business and family immigration law. She gained experience in immigration working as a student attorney with the Immigration Law and Policy Clinic and as an intern with the Executive Office for Immigration Review. She also clerked with Curray York & Associates during law school. She received a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and a law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.