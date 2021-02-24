Congressional Bills Seek to Expand Student Athletes’ Rights

College athletes may see an expansion of their rights to be compensated for commercial use of their names, images and likeness if any of a variety of bills likely to be considered in Congress are enacted into law. However, the bills might face headwinds if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pending case that NCAA rules are generally consistent with antitrust laws.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., introduced the proposed College Athlete Economic Freedom Act on Feb. 4 to codify student athlete names, image and likeness rights, referred to as NIL, into federal law. Other bills previously introduced during the 116th Congress, which ended on Jan. 3, might also be considered during the new Congress. They include the College Athletes Bill of Rights, the Collegiate Athlete and Compensation Rights Act, the Fairness in Collegiate Athletics Act, and the Student Athlete Level Playing Field Act.

The prospects for any of the NIL bills is difficult to gauge. “There’s not a whole lot of sports-specific legislation that Congress has ever enacted,” said Matt Mitten, a professor of law and executive director of the National Sports Law Institute at Marquette University.

He said he hopes any federal legislation would eliminate the prospect of multiple state laws and allow the NCAA to protect its business model. Others argue that, while there’s much at stake for college athletes, the NCAA should not fear the economic consequences of NIL legislation. “If these athletes have their name, image and likeness rights post-college life, why can’t they have them while they’re collegiate athletes?” said Robert Hacker, a sports lawyer in Los Angeles who represents participants in the sports broadcasting industry. “I think it’s fair to say that the NCAA not-for-profit entity, which has billions in revenue as we all know, is playing the role of Chicken Little [saying] ‘the sky is falling.’ The sky is not falling.”

…

This complete article appears in the Feb. 22 issue of Law Week Colorado. To read other articles from that issue, order a copy online. Subscribers can request a digital PDF of the issue.