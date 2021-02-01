Caplan & Earnest Adds Immigration Attorney

Caplan & Earnest announced that it has added attorney Ashlyn Kahler-Rios to the Boulder-based law firm. Kahler-Rios is a member of Caplan & Earnest’s immigration law section, where she represents clients on a range of employment and family-based immigration matters, including I-9 audits and compliance for employers and removal defense for individuals. She also supports the firm’s education law and employment law clients.

Kahler-Rios first joined Caplan & Earnest as a summer law clerk, where she conducted legal research, writing and analyses on behalf of the firm’s attorneys. Prior to joining Caplan & Earnest, she drafted appellate briefs and internal agency memorandum on matters of federal-state law conflict as a legal intern at the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services. She also served as a legal intern with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, where she worked on complex legal issues within the federal immigration, administrative and state criminal law context.