BakerHostetler Adds IP Attorney in Denver, San Francisco

BakerHostetler announced Jan. 22 that Timothy Worrall has joined the firm as a partner in both its Denver and San Francisco offices. Worrall joins the firm’s intellectual property practice group.

Worrall is a national and international patent prosecutor with an emphasis on the energy, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Worrall’s background consists of helping innovators protect and maximize the life cycle of products, assays and devices. He also develops risk assessment strategies for biosimilar platforms, including analysis of inter partes reexams and prelitigation strategies. Worrall also works with licensing and transactional attorneys to leverage intellectual property assets, specifically on out-license and in-license agreements, private equity and venture capital transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Worrall previously worked as a patent examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He received a Ph.D. in biophysics and biophysical chemistry from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a law degree and certificate in intellectual property from the University of California, Berkeley, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of the South.