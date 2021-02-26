Legal Lasso: A Supreme Court Justice is Named in Judicial Allegations

Our 2021 Readership survey is up until March 5. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs. IN LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Justice Connected to Judicial Branch Memo

According to the Denver Post, Supreme Court Justice Richard Gabriel is said to have settled harassment allegations brought by a law clerk while he was in consideration for his Supreme Court seat. (Denver Post)

Oil Communities Caught in the Middle

Energy is shifting more toward renewables. Colorado communities that thrive on oil and gas production are caught in the middle and might need help transitioning.

Coloradan Will be Tapped for USPS Governing Board

Amber McReynolds, the former head of the Denver Elections Division and now chief executive of the National Vote at Home Institute, will be nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board.

Colorado Meets National Diversity Benchmark

A new report shows that Colorado companies are now meeting the national average for female representation on corporate boards. (Denver Post)