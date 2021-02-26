Legal Lasso: A Supreme Court Justice is Named in Judicial Allegations

Our 2021 Readership survey is up until March 5. Let us know what you think of Law Week Colorado and Legal Lasso today, and get a chance to win a set of insulated S’well coffee mugs.
IN LOCAL NEWS
Supreme Court Justice Connected to Judicial Branch Memo
According to the Denver Post, Supreme Court Justice Richard Gabriel is said to have settled harassment allegations brought by a law clerk while he was in consideration for his Supreme Court seat. (Denver Post)
Oil Communities Caught in the Middle
Energy is shifting more toward renewables. Colorado communities that thrive on oil and gas production are caught in the middle and might need help transitioning.
Coloradan Will be Tapped for USPS Governing Board
Amber McReynolds, the former head of the Denver Elections Division and now chief executive of the National Vote at Home Institute, will be nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board.
Colorado Meets National Diversity Benchmark
A new report shows that Colorado companies are now meeting the national average for female representation on corporate boards. (Denver Post)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
South Dakota AG Should Have Seen Pedestrian
Investigators say South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should have seen the man he hit with his car, noting that they found the pedestrian’s glasses inside the car.
BigLaw Firm Still a Hacker Target
Jones Day is back on a hacker list of companies being asked to pay ransom to avoid exposure of their data. (Law.com)
DOJ Says it Needs Resources for Big Tech Fights
An antitrust attorney testified to the the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, saying the DOJ needed more resources to be able to go after big tech companies like Google.
House Moves Toward Passing Stimulus
The House is prepared to pass the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus, but the minimum wage hike provision will likely be left behind.
Equality Act Moves Forward
The House of Representatives has voted to pass the Equality Act, which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to explicitly prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? Reach out to us at [email protected]