Legal Lasso: Attorney General Confirmation Hearings Continue

IN LOCAL NEWS
Commission on Judicial Discipline Seeks to Clear the Air
In the wake of allegations involving the Colorado judicial branch, the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline has sought to clarify its role, its disciplinary process and what it knew of the allegations.
Jason Dunn Addresses Election Fraud Claims
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said he was alarmed by the baseless election-fraud rhetoric from former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.
DA Can’t Use Cell Phone Evidence in Murder Case
The Colorado Supreme Court found the Jefferson County district attorney failed to prove evidence obtained from a murder suspect’s cell phone was exempt from the constitutional ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.
Denver Attorney to Fill High-Level BLM Position
An environmental attorney from Denver will serve as the BLM’s deputy director of policy and programs, a position formerly held by William Perry Pendley, who later served as acting director of the agency.
Fewer Police Will be Involved at Homeless Camps
Denver emergency services will start redirecting non-emergency calls made to 911 about unsanctioned homeless encampments to the city’s 311 helpline instead. (Denver Post)
IN NATIONAL NEWS
Attorney General Confirmation Continues
Confirmation hearings for attorney general nominee Merrick Garland continue today. Yesterday’s hearing went smoothly, as he fielded questions about the Capitol insurrection, the probe of Russia’s involvement in the Trump campaign and the investigation of Hunter Biden.
Longest-Serving Juvenile Lifer Released
The nation’s oldest, longest-serving juvenile lifer was released from prison at age 83, thanks to a pair of U.S. Supreme Court decisions. (Washington Post)
Deep Freeze Disrupts Bar
The Texas Board of Law Examiners said last week that it would offer a makeup bar exam in March in addition to the test that starts Tuesday, due to the deep freeze that crippled the state.
Pro Se Prisoner Wins Cert
An inmate convicted for breaking into 10 storage lockers has succeeded in getting his pro-se appeal heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. He is asking for a review his mandatory minimum sentence under the Armed Career Criminal Act.
The Big Question for Manhattan DA Hopefuls
Candidates for the Manhattan DA position have one big question to answer: Will they prosecute former President Donald Trump?
