Legal Lasso: Attorney General Confirmation Hearings Continue

Commission on Judicial Discipline Seeks to Clear the Air

In the wake of allegations involving the Colorado judicial branch, the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline has sought to clarify its role, its disciplinary process and what it knew of the allegations.

Jason Dunn Addresses Election Fraud Claims

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said he was alarmed by the baseless election-fraud rhetoric from former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

DA Can’t Use Cell Phone Evidence in Murder Case

The Colorado Supreme Court found the Jefferson County district attorney failed to prove evidence obtained from a murder suspect’s cell phone was exempt from the constitutional ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

Denver Attorney to Fill High-Level BLM Position

An environmental attorney from Denver will serve as the BLM’s deputy director of policy and programs, a position formerly held by William Perry Pendley, who later served as acting director of the agency.

Fewer Police Will be Involved at Homeless Camps

Denver emergency services will start redirecting non-emergency calls made to 911 about unsanctioned homeless encampments to the city’s 311 helpline instead. (Denver Post)